Jeon Do-yeon excited to return with romance series after 17 years

Jeon Do-yeon poses for photos before an online press conference Monday. (tvN)

Jeon Do-yeon shared a mixed bag of emotions about her long-anticipated return to a romance series in “Crash Course in Romance.” “It has been a very long time to read a script with bright stories. I was simply drawn to the series’ bright, positive energy,” Jeon said during an online press conference Monday. “My character revealed some of the sides that I had forgotten for a long time.” The Cannes-winning actor shared that she felt pressure and questioned herself as to whether she could play the character as the production staff imagined her. Jeon added that she was thrilled and curious to see how her fans and viewers would react to her return in a romance series. The upcoming “Crash Course in Romance” revolves around former national handball player Haeng-sun (Jeon) starting a new life as the owner of a shop selling Korean side dishes. Hoping to support her high school student daughter, Haeng-sun meets Chi-yeol (Jung Kyung-ho), a top cram school teacher, and finds herself involved in an unexpected romance.

Jeon Do-yeon (right) plays former national handball player Haeng-sun in "Crash Course in Romance." (tvN)

From left: Actor Jeon Do-yeon, screenwriter Yang Hee-seung, director Yoo Je-won and actor Jung Kyung-ho pose for photos before an online press conference Monday. (tvN)

Screenwriter Yang Hee-seung said that many of her stories are inspired by her daily life, and that “Crash Course in Romance” was no different. “I have a son. And I have seen the world of private education academies," Yang said, explaining the fierce competition among young Koreans to secure high scores in school and on the nationwide college aptitude test held in November. “Though the place seems a little cold-hearted, I wanted to bring a warm atmosphere with a good story with which many students, teachers and parents can empathize," the screenwriter added. Jeon, 50, wondered whether the show was based on true stories, adding it was a story she had difficulty believing. Director Yoo Je-won, who has worked with Yang on two other drama series -- “High School King of Savvy” (2014) and “Oh My Ghost” (2015) -- said the upcoming project offers more than just romance. “Our series hopes to present the stories of ordinary lives. ‘Crash Course in Romance’ shows friendships, a glimpse of teacher-student relationship in Korea and the love for family,” Yoo said.

Jeon Do-yeon (left) and Jung Kyung-ho pose for photos before an online press conference Monday. (tvN)