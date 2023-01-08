[Feature] Galleries cautiously optimistic amid possible economic recession

Visitors view artwork at Kiaf Seoul on Sept. 2, 2022 at Coex in Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The Korean art market has enjoyed an unprecedented period of growth over the past couple years, seeing a record-breaking number of visitors to successive art fairs, including last year's inaugural Frieze Seoul. The timing also coincided with international galleries opening or expanding in Seoul, lending credence to the claim that the capital was on its way to becoming the next hub of the Asian art market. The value of the Korean art market surpassed one trillion won for the first time. Before it saw such the vitality, transactions had remained under 500 billion won ($400 million) nearly for two decades, according Culture Ministry data.

S.Korean art market transactions from 2008 to 2022 (The Korea Herald)

The value of the art market skyrocketed to 842 billion won in 2021 then hovered over one trillion won last year. Considering the fact that the transaction does not include the sales figure from the inaugural Frieze Seoul, which does not release sales reports, last year’s transactions is estimated to exceed the reported figure. Toward the end of 2022, however, players in the art market started to notice the decline in transactions due to a global economic slump. The sign was evident in the auction market. In the fourth quarter of last year, the country’s largest auction houses -- Seoul Auction and K-Auction -- saw a 61 percent decrease in sales from winning bids compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report by Korea Art Authentication Appraisal. Many galleries -- where half of last year's 1 trillion won in transactions occurred -- have switched to a cautious mode, bracing for a possible change in the coming years as people close their wallets in anticipation of a possible global economic recession. The lowered value of the won against the US dollar also hinders transactions in art work, according to multiple gallerists based in Seoul. “It is true that we have been seeing a slowdown in transactions in recent months. We are keeping an eye on the market situation,” said Park Kyung-mee, president of PKM Gallery, one of the leading galleries in Seoul. ‘It’s different this time’ Back in 2008, South Korea’s art market, then in the midst of an upswing, was hammered by the global economic recession brought on by the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. “The Korean art market reached a peak at the end of 2007, (…) Korea’s representative art fair, Kiaf Seoul, had grown an average of 209 percent annually for three years. The number of auction houses mushroomed during the time,” So Jin-su, a professor at Kangnam University wrote in the 2009 paper, “The Korean Art Market and Business Cycles between 2005 and 2009.” The art market fever back then aligned with the booming Korean economy from 2003 to 2007. The growth abruptly halted in 2008 due to the global economic situation and the art market freezing continued through early 2009, he wrote.

Visitors to the inaugural Frieze Seoul take photographs of artwork on Sept. 2, 2022 at Coex in Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)