[Graphic News] More than 70% of S. Koreans use streaming services: survey

More than 70 percent of South Koreans use online streaming services last year amid the protracted pandemic, a government survey showed.

According to the annual poll conducted by the Korea Communications Commission, 72 percent of 6,708 respondents said they are using at least one over-the-top media service in 2022, up slightly from 69.5 percent last year.

Among them, 95.7 percent said they use the service once or more per week, while 60.7 percent said they watch content five days a week on the platform. They stay at the service for an average 1 1/2 hours.

The KCC report showed that YouTube was the favorite media platform chosen by 66.1 percent, followed by Netflix with 31.5 percent and local streamers Tving and Wavve with 7.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)