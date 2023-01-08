 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[CES 2023] KSOE to test large ship’s autonomous sailing in 2024

HD Hyundai’s sub-holding company partners with American Bureau of Shipping

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 8, 2023 - 15:32       Updated : Jan 8, 2023 - 15:58

Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering and the American Bureau of Shipping signed a partnership for cooperation on autonomous sailing technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Friday. (HD Hyundai)
Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering and the American Bureau of Shipping signed a partnership for cooperation on autonomous sailing technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Friday. (HD Hyundai)

LAS VEGAS -- Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering on Friday signed a partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping to accelerate the development of unmanned large ships.

“The cooperation with the ABS will be a great help for HD Hyundai to lead the development and commercialization of autonomous navigation,” said Kim Sung-joon, head of KSOE’s future technology research center.

KSOE, the world’s largest shipbuilder and a sub-holding company of HD Hyundai, said the company plans to test its machinery automation system HiCBM and onboard integrated safety control system HiCAMS on a ship for the first time in the world by 2024.

The agreement signing took place on the sidelines of CES 2023, the world’s largest tech convention, in Las Vegas. The ABS is a maritime classification society that provides classification services to the marine, offshore and gas industries across the world.

HiCBM can self-check the status of a ship’s machinery such as the engine and power generator. HiCAMS is designed to detect emergencies, such as a fire, and respond to them automatically on a ship. They are both artificial intelligence-based solutions.

According to HD Hyundai, KSOE obtained approval for the two systems from the ABS in September. HD Hyundai’s subsidiary Avikus completed the world’s first autonomous navigation for a large ship across the ocean in June last year. With that, the shipbuilder said if the test for HiCBM and HiCAMS is successful, it will mark the world’s first self-sailing of a large ship without any crew’s help.

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Korea Herald Correspondent



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114