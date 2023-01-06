[Today’s K-pop] BTS Jungkook, Charlie Puth collab biggest of 2022: Billboard

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Billboard highlighted “Left and Right,” a collaborative work between BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth, as one of the 17 Biggest Song Collaborations of 2022. The “charming, cleverly produced duet” peaked at No. 22 on Billboard’s Hot 100, making Jungkook’s highest charting entry as a solo musician. The single stayed on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks, the longest streak for a K-pop idol. “Left and Right” was also listed on six of Billboard’s year-end charts. It hit No. 1 on iTunes top songs chart in 106 regions and logged 450 million streams via Spotify in 193 days. The song also was among the top 10 most requested songs in 2022 listed by iHeartRadio last week. It was No. 2 on the list, while “Dreamers,” part of the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup sung by Jungkook, was No. 7. Le Sserafim sings 1st OST for Japanese drama

Le Sserafim’s prerelease from its Japan debut single will be used as a drama series theme song, according to agency Source Music on Friday. “Choices” will be dropped in advance on Saturday, before the full release of debut single “Fearless” on Jan. 25. It was chosen for “3000 Yen – How to Enrich Life,” which starts airing this weekend. This is the first time the group will sing a TV theme song. The quintet is gaining a stronger foothold online as well. The number of subscribers to its YouTube channel surpassed 2 million on Friday. Total views of videos on the channel have topped 500 million. On Weverse, a platform to communicate with fans, it also has over 1 million subscribers. Later this month, the group will participate in two major music festivals in Japan: GMO Sonic 2023 and Supersonic Osaka 2023. NewJeans’ Danielle becomes face of Burberry

Danielle of NewJeans was chosen as a global ambassador for Burberry, according to agency Ador on Friday. The company uploaded to its Instagram account photographs of her posing in the British fashion house’s famed check patterns from its spring-summer collection. The rookie girl group has been an instant hit since its debut in August last year. Hanni was picked to represent Italian brand Gucci in October, while Hyein became a representative for French establishment Louis Vuitton last month. NewJeans rolled out the first single “OMG” on Jan. 2 and the music video for the title track generated 10 million views in 58 hours, a record for the group. The song notched the No. 10 spot on Spotify’s global daily top songs chart dated Jan. 4. This makes the quintet the second K-pop girl group to be listed among the top 10, following Blackpink. BTS’ Suga talks candidly on own talk show

