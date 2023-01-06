 Back To Top
Entertainment

Heartwarming family film ‘Two Heart’ begins shooting

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 6, 2023 - 16:25       Updated : Jan 6, 2023 - 16:25
Staff and actors for
Staff and actors for "Two Heart" pose for a photo. (Miro Vision-Studio Santa Claus Entertainment)

A heartwarming family movie revolving around young patients in the children’s ward, “Two Heart” began shooting on Jan. 2, production companies Miro Vision and Studio Santa Claus Entertainment said Friday.

Starring Jung Man-sik and On Joo-wan, the film is expected among industry insiders to become the next touching drama film on the scale of “Miracle in Cell No. 7” for its heartrending storyline.

Comedy-drama “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” released in 2013, sold over 10 million tickets in cinemas here, a common marker for a smash hit. The movie centers on Yong-goo (Ryu Seung-Yong), a mentally ill man wrongfully imprisoned for murder who secretly raises his daughter Ye-seung inside the prison cell after building friendships with other criminals.

In "Two Heart," Jung and Oh are to play fathers struggling to save young patients who may have only a few months to live.

The production firms said they finally began shooting five years after the script first came out, following pandemic delays.

“Two Heart” also celebrates the 25th anniversary of Miro Vision’s establishment. Miro Vision was previously behind Im Sang-soo's critically acclaimed 2010 thriller “The Housemaid,” which competed at the Cannes Film Festival.

Studio Santa Claus Entertainment, meanwhile, was the investment and production company of Netflix series “My Name,” and is partnering with Miro Vision for "Two Heart."

Filming is scheduled to wrap next month, targeting a release within the second half of the year.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
