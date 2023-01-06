Korea vows stern punishment against Chinese tourist who escaped COVID quarantine

This shows a photo of a 41-year-old Chinese tourist arrested by the police Thursday after escaping COVID-19 quarantine. (Yonhap)

South Korea vowed Friday to take stern actions against a Chinese tourist who was arrested in central Seoul after fleeing COVID-19 isolation for two days.

The 41-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 immediately after arriving in Korea with his wife. He was sent to a quarantine facility near Incheon Airport, but escaped the facility on Tuesday.

"The escapee, who tested positive upon arrival in Korea and was arrested Thursday, will face serious punishment under the law and according to principle," said Kim Sung-ho, vice minister for disaster and safety management at the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Kim presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the Government Complex Sejong on Friday.

"We will continue to keep close tabs on the quarantine measures in Korea and abroad," he added.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday the government may "take additional measures" to prevent such an incident after consultations with experts over the shifting situation during his visit to Incheon Airport.

Han added that the increasing number of imported cases from China is a "variable" in its proposed decision to lift Korea's nationwide indoor mask mandate.