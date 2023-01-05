 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Chinese runaway caught in Seoul after fleeing COVID isolation

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jan 5, 2023 - 15:51       Updated : Jan 5, 2023 - 15:51
CCTV footage of the Chinese man running away from the hotel located in Yeongjong-do, Incheon (Yonhap)
CCTV footage of the Chinese man running away from the hotel located in Yeongjong-do, Incheon (Yonhap)

Police on Thursday arrested a Chinese man who ran away from a quarantine hotel after testing positive for COVID-19.

Incheon Jungbu Police Station said the fugitive was caught in a hotel in Seoul at around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.

The 41-year-old, who tested positive for COVID-19 at Incheon Airport after arriving from China, is accused of refusing quarantine and fleeing from a hotel in Yeongjong-do, Incheon, at around 10:04 p.m., Tuesday.

A hotel surveillance camera showed the man running away six minutes after a bus carrying COVID-positive travelers arrived at the hotel parking lot. He ran to a supermarket about 300 meters away from the hotel and took a taxi to Seoul, according to the police investigation.

A total of 42 police personnel were deployed to track the fugitive's whereabouts. Authorities will further investigate the reason why he fled and the route he took.

South Korea has tightened restrictions on travelers from China amid fears of a surge in infections after Beijing abandoned its zero-COVID policy. All passengers flying from China must submit a PCR test conducted two days prior to departure or provide a rapid antigen test result a day before boarding, health authorities announced last week. They are also required to get tested immediately upon arrival.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114