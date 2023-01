A giant banner promoting South Korea’s bid for the 2030 World Expo is hung on the exhibition floor for the 2023 CES in Las Vegas on Monday. South Korea’s refinery-to-battery company SK Innovation, along with other SK companies, said it will promote the southern port city of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo during the world’s largest tech trade show that kicks off Thursday.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com