Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Park Eun-bin named visionaries of Korean entertainment

The 2023 Visionary Awards recipients are seen, clockwise from top left: actor Kim Hye-soo, TV director Na Young-seok, actor Don Lee, actor Park Eun-bin, director Park Chan-wook, singer and actor IU, girl group (G)I-dle, actor and first-time director Lee Jung-jae, director Lee Jin-joo and screenwriter Chung Seo-kyung. (CJ ENM)

Cannes-winning director Park Chan-wook, Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Park Eun-bin and Korean American movie star Don Lee, better known as Ma Dong-seok in Korea, were among the 10 cultural icons announced as recipients of the 2023 Visionary Awards on Tuesday.

The third edition of the annual awards, presented by South Korean media and entertainment giant CJ ENM, recognizes individuals who have raised the country’s profile in the entertainment industry and created new trends.

The 10 winners -- director Park, actors Kim Hye-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Park Eun-bin and Don Lee, “Earth Arcade” director Na Young-seok, “EXchange” director Lee Jin-joo, girl group (G)I-dle, singer and actor IU and “Little Women” screenwriter Chung Seo-kyung -- were given the title of “visionary.”

Winning the best director award for “Decision to Leave” at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Park was recognized for his imagination and the beauty of his mise-en-scene.

With her performances in Netflix’s legal series “Juvenile Justice” and tvN’s period drama “Under the Queen’s Umbrella,” Kim was recognized for bringing a new inspiration for the industry insiders and creators.

Singer and actor IU, actor Lee Jung-jae and screenwriter Chung were honored for their achievements in the entertainment business and crossing boundaries. Top vocalist IU received international recognition at the Cannes Film Festival for her film debut in “Broker.”

“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae made his directorial debut with "Hunt," an espionage noir film, while renowned screenwriter Chung Seo-kyung, who wrote “Decision to Leave,” challenged herself in the TV series “Little Women.”

Star TV director Na, actors Don Lee and Park were on the visionaries list for creating their unique genres and characters. Hoping to expand the field of Korean unscripted series, Na released “Earth Arcade” and presented a new reality show.

Lee created his signature beastlike cop character Ma Seok-do in action-comedies “The Outlaws” (2017) and “The Roundup” (2022). Thirty-year-old actor Park played the titular role as an autistic, genius woman beginning her career in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” which has proved to be a global hit.

Girl group (G)I-dle and TV director Lee Jin-joo were recognized as noteworthy individuals in Korea’s content industry. (G)I-dle’s talent as a self-producing idol group has caught the attention of many K-pop fans. Director Lee Jin-goo, meanwhile, brought a new spin to the familiar dating show format in Tving’s “EXchange.”

The awards ceremony will be held later this month, according to CJ ENM.