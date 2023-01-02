Broadcasters’ drama awards mostly ignored by viewers

Joo Sang-uk (left) and Lee Seung-gi pose for photos after winning the grand prize at 2022 KBS Drama Awards at KBS Annex Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Dec. 31. (KBS)

With lesser-known projects and decreasing viewership ratings, local broadcasters’ annual award ceremonies continue to be largely ignored by the public.

Since the 1980s, the three major broadcasters -- SBS, KBS and MBC -- have recognized outstanding achievements in Korean dramas through year-end award ceremonies aired on their respective networks.

The prizes are awarded to applaud the stars’ performance and dedication. Viewers were able to pin down the smash-hit series of the year, talented actors and rookies through these award ceremonies.

This may not be the case for this year's drama awards.

Actor Kim Nam-gil won the grand prize at the year-end SBS Drama Awards for his role as a criminal profiler in “Through the Darkness.”

While viewers celebrated Kim’s performances, they were concerned about the broadcaster’s decision, as “Through the Darkness” recorded the lowest viewership ratings among SBS’ hit drama projects, including “Why Her,” “Business Proposal,” “Again My Life,” “The First Responders” and “One Dollar Lawyer.”