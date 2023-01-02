 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

People Power Party leader delivers Yoon's letter to Lula

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 2, 2023 - 11:43       Updated : Jan 2, 2023 - 11:43
This photo, posted on ruling People Power Party Chung Jin-suk's Facebook account on Monday, shows Chung (on the right) delivering President Yoon Suk- yeol's letter to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia. (Yonhap)
This photo, posted on ruling People Power Party Chung Jin-suk's Facebook account on Monday, shows Chung (on the right) delivering President Yoon Suk- yeol's letter to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia. (Yonhap)

Ruling People Power Party leader Chung Jin-suk said Monday he has delivered a congratulatory personal letter from President Yoon Seok Yeol to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chung left for Brazil last week to attend Lula's inauguration ceremony as a special presidential envoy.

"After attending the inauguration event of the Brazilian president, I separately met with President Lula and delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter," Chung wrote on Facebook.

The delegation led by Chung is expected to meet Korean immigrants and companies in Brazil, and promote Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of the visit. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114