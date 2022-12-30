Streaming services to offer closer look at K-pop stars

Streaming services are looking to quench the thirst of K-pop fans with documentary series featuring their beloved artists in early 2023.
Disney+ announced that it would release a music documentary of K-pop boy band Super Junior, titled “Super Junior: The Last Man Standing,” on Jan. 18.
The upcoming series presents the 17-year journey of the boy band. The show looks back on past achievements as well as showcasing Super Junior as a group as well as individual members on TV shows, radio programs and stage musical. “Super Junior: The Last Man Standing” features never-before-seen footage and hidden stories of the group, Disney+ said.
Tving, CJ ENM’s subscription-based streaming service, will release new documentary “K-pop Generation,” presenting the rich history of K-pop idols ranging from H.O.T.’s Kangta, who debuted 1996, to Rookie girl group Le Sserafim.
The streamer said that the series would cover various K-pop topics, including the recent rise of female groups, the fandom culture, opinions of top music critics and industry insiders about the future of K-pop industry.
“K-pop Generation” also looks into international fans and music experts’ thoughts on the influence of K-pop.
A star-studded lineup of artists -- Kangta, Leetuek of Super Junior, 2PM, Highight, Suho of Exo, Stray Kids, Enhypen, Ive, Le Sserafim and more -- will share their stories with the viewers.
Multiple streaming services have released music documentaries featuring different K-pop artists in response to the global popularity of K-pop.
Netflix’s American documentary film “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” which details the group’s rise to fame, was released in 2020. Last year, local streamer Wavve premiered its original doc-projects “MMM: Where are we now” and “Person Who Shines,” featuring girl group Mamamoo and trot singer Kim Ho-joong, respectively.