Korea National Contemporary Dance Company unveils its program for next season

Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will continue to explore the art of dance in 2023 with experimental programs for the next season.

“20▲△” (Twenty Triangle Triangle) which premiered in 2021 will return to the stage in February as the first program of the season. Directed by choreographer Song Joo-won, the performance was part of the “Dance and Technology Project” which incorporated VR as well as the audience into a dance.

In June, “Cascade Passage” will invite the audience to the scene of a blackout disaster, turning the entire theater into a setting for a kind of dark tour program.

Celebrated choreographer and dancer Ahn Eun-me will return with her new piece “Yojaya Yojaya,” meaning “woman, woman” in Korean, in August with the theme of modern women. Her work will shed light on women who have not been recognized in modern history and connect the story with women’s identity and gender issues of today on stage.

In November, contemporary dancers from Korea and Wales will join forces to create dance together through "Wales Connection," a cultural exchange program. The program follows "Sweden Connection" which took place in 2018 and 2019.

Choreographer Kim Bo-ram from the Seoul-based Ambiguous Dance Company band Anthony Matsena from the National Dance Company Wales will choreograph the collaborative piece which will premiere in London before traveling to Cardiff and then Seoul.

In addition, choreographer Hwang Soo-hyun’s new dance “Cavee” and two projects from the center’s choreography competition -- “@test.choreography” and “New Atude” -- will explore the contemporary arts.