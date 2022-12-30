 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Korea National Contemporary Dance Company unveils its program for next season

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jan 1, 2023 - 10:50       Updated : Jan 1, 2023 - 10:54
Choreographer Ahn Eun-me (KNCDC)
Choreographer Ahn Eun-me (KNCDC)

Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will continue to explore the art of dance in 2023 with experimental programs for the next season.

“20▲△” (Twenty Triangle Triangle) which premiered in 2021 will return to the stage in February as the first program of the season. Directed by choreographer Song Joo-won, the performance was part of the “Dance and Technology Project” which incorporated VR as well as the audience into a dance.

In June, “Cascade Passage” will invite the audience to the scene of a blackout disaster, turning the entire theater into a setting for a kind of dark tour program.

Celebrated choreographer and dancer Ahn Eun-me will return with her new piece “Yojaya Yojaya,” meaning “woman, woman” in Korean, in August with the theme of modern women. Her work will shed light on women who have not been recognized in modern history and connect the story with women’s identity and gender issues of today on stage.

In November, contemporary dancers from Korea and Wales will join forces to create dance together through "Wales Connection," a cultural exchange program. The program follows "Sweden Connection" which took place in 2018 and 2019.

Choreographer Kim Bo-ram from the Seoul-based Ambiguous Dance Company band Anthony Matsena from the National Dance Company Wales will choreograph the collaborative piece which will premiere in London before traveling to Cardiff and then Seoul.

In addition, choreographer Hwang Soo-hyun’s new dance “Cavee” and two projects from the center’s choreography competition -- “@test.choreography” and “New Atude” -- will explore the contemporary arts.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114