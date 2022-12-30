 Back To Top
Entertainment

Jeon Hyun-moo wins his 2nd grand prize at MBC Entertainment Awards

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 30, 2022 - 11:32       Updated : Dec 30, 2022 - 11:32

Jeon Hyun-moo (MBC)
Jeon Hyun-moo (MBC)

TV personality Jeon Hyun-moo wrapped up the year in triumph, winning the grand prize at the MBC Entertainment Awards on Thursday.

Recognized for his performances on smash-hit TV shows -- “I Live Alone” and “The Manager: Revel My Star’s Life,” widely known as its Korean title “Omniscient Interfering View,” the 45-year-old show host was awarded the top prize at MBC headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

Jeon won his second grand prize in MBC Entertainment Awards after winning his first trophy in 2017.

Six nominees, including 8-time MBC Entertainment Award’s grand prize winner Yoo Jae-suk, former national football player and show host Ahn Jung-hwan, TV personalities Kim Gu-ra, Kim Sung-ju, comedians Lee Young-ja and Park Na-rae, vied for this year’s grand prize.

“Two programs are so precious to me. ‘I Live Alone’ brought a new family to me, who did not have a brother or sister. ‘Ominiscient Interfering View’ is a hardcore program among many other variety shows,” Jeon said in his acceptance speech.

Mentioning he grew up watching “Sunday Night,” one of MBC’s hit TV shows, Jeon shared that his dream was to become a person, who entertains viewers in various television programs.

While paying respect to the other nominees, Jeon promised that he will put his utmost effort into making more people smile next year.

Jeon, who debuted as a news anchor in 2003, became a freelance entertainer in 2012 and enjoyed local popularity, starring in various hit programs for multiple TV shows across different networks, including JTBC’s “Hidden Singer,” “I Live Alone” and tvN’s “Problematic Men.”

Meanwhile, a member of “I Live Alone” took home other honors as well, including entertainer of the year for Park Na-rae, the rookie award in variety for singer and producer Code Kunst, excellence in variety for Shinee’s Key. “I Live Alone” won a trophy for TV show of the year as well.

MBC’s “I Live Alone” is a Friday night, unscripted show that has been running for nine years, in which the members and other celebrities show their everyday life, both in and outside of their home.

The show airs Friday at 11:30 p.m. on MBC.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
