KBS to air new music program ‘The Seasons’

Public broadcaster KBS will continue its 30-year legacy of late night music talk shows with a new program, “The Seasons,” starting in February.

The new music program, which stars Korean singer and rapper Jay Park as its new host, will air Fridays in the same time slot as “You Heeyul’s Sketchbook,” which ended abruptly in July.

The upcoming show is set to be aired in four different seasons with new hosts each quarter, the broadcaster said in a press release, with Jay Park being the host for the first quarter. Following the KBS tradition of naming the late night music program after the artist, the first segment will be “The Seasons – Jay Park’s Drive.”

“The 15-year-artist has shown his talent as a dancer, rapper, vocalist and producer. Though Park challenges himself to lead a music program by himself for the first time, he will share various stories from the artists from different fields,” KBS said.