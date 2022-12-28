[Today’s K-pop] Treasure confirms Asia tour plan

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Treasure will tour seven cities in Asia from March next year, announced label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. It will be the boy band’s first tour in the regions since its debut in 2020. The band will begin its itinerary in Taipei on March 4 before going live twice each in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia in following weeks. The next month, it will hop around Bangkok, Singapore and the Philippine capital of Manila before wrapping up in Macau. The ten members have been touring Japan since last month. They held concerts in five cities and will perform in front of its fans in Tokyo, Saitama, and Osaka. The concert in Osaka will be held at Kyocera Dome, the band’s first concert at a dome. Le Sserafim’s ‘Antifragile’ amasses 100m streams on Spotify

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim generated 100 million streams on Spotify with “Antifragile,” according to the data released by the music platform on Wednesday. “Antifragile” led the group’s second EP of the same title and is the second song from the quintet to reach the milestone, after debut song “Fearless.” “Antifragile” came out in October and stayed on Spotify’s global weekly top songs chart for nine consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, the bandmates flew to Japan on Tuesday to star in Nihon TV’s annual music award show. On New Year’s Eve, they will join the lineup for NHK’s year-end singing contest, a rarity for a rookie group that has not officially debuted in Japan. Le Sserafim will enter the country in full force next year, putting out debut single “Fearless” on Jan. 25. It dropped main track -- Japanese-language version of “Fearless” – on Dec. 15 in advance. GOT7’s Yugyeom to return as solo next month

(Credit: AOMG)

Yugyeom of GOT7 will come back as a solo musician on Jan. 2, said agency AOMG on Wednesday. The company uploaded a series of teaser photographs for album “Ponytail” that comes about 10 months since his previous work – digital single “Take You Down.” The performer signed with AOMG in February last year and put out his first solo album “Point Of View: U” in June. The pre-release from the EP “I Want U Around (Feat. DeVita)” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 36 regions. Last month, Jay B, leader of GOT7, shared a photo showing Youngjae, Bambam, Yugyeom and himself together. The band’s eponymous album from May was No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart in 95 regions. WayV drops 4th EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)