Business

[Newsmaker] Danuri successfully enters lunar orbit

S. Korea becomes 7th country in the world to explore the moon

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 15:43       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:12
Image of Danuri, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (Korea Aerospace Research Institute)
Image of Danuri, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (Korea Aerospace Research Institute)

South Korea’s first lunar mission Danuri has successfully entered the lunar orbit, the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said Wednesday.

With Danuri’s successful entrance into the lunar orbit, South Korea has become the seventh country in the world to have the capability to explore the moon.

Danuri, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, began circling around the moon at the targeted orbit altitude of 100 kilometers above the lunar surface on Tuesday after completing its third and last lunar orbit insertion, or LOI, maneuver at 11:06 a.m. on Monday.

According to the ministry, the KPLO is currently orbiting the moon every two hours. The targeted orbit’s altitude range is between 70-130 kilometers above the lunar surface, it added.

The KARI, which is in charge of directing Danuri’s mission, initially planned to carry out a total of five LOI maneuvers to slow down the KPLO’s speed to enter the moon’s orbit. But the plan changed after the first LOI maneuver allowed engineers to secure its space flight data and confirm the operational stableness. The KARI officials then decided to cut down the number of remaining LOI maneuvers in half to two.

President Yoon Suk-yeol touted the country’s space achievement. “Danuri, which left the earth 145 days ago, has succeeded in entering the lunar orbit. It’s a historical moment as Korea let the world know its excellence in space science technology and became the seventh space powerhouse in the world,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Noting that Danuri will search for candidate sites for landing on the moon for a year from now and conduct technical missions such as testing the space internet technology, Yoon added that he will look forward to next year, which will bring the era of space economy closer for the country.

The remarks were in line with the Yoon administration’s space economy blueprint, which was laid out on Nov. 28 when the president announced the goals of landing on the moon and Mars by 2032 and 2045, respectively.

Danuri was launched into space on the SpaceX Falcon rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Aug. 5. The lunar mission then took on a four-month journey to the moon’s orbit through an energy-efficient trajectory called “Ballistic Lunar Transfer” which uses interplanetary gravity pulls to minimize the amount of fuel. In doing so, Danuri traveled almost 6 million kilometers to get to the lunar orbit.

Danuri is now scheduled to begin its missions around the moon in February after checking its movements and functions in January. Carrying six different payloads, Danrui’s missions include identifying potential landing sites for Korea’s future lunar missions, analyzing the traits of the lunar surface such as terrain, magnetic strength and gamma rays, exploring the dark side of the moon and testing interplanetary internet communication in deep space.

 



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
