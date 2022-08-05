S. Korea launches first-ever moon mission

The SpaceX Falcon rocket carrying Danuri, South Korea’s first lunar orbiter, lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:08 a.m. on Friday, Korea time. (Joint Press Corps)
South Korea’s first lunar orbiter Danuri launched into space on Friday morning and has successfully communicated with its ground control station, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
The journey to the moon is expected to take 4 1/2 months. If Danuri successfully lands in the target orbit by the end of this year, South Korea will become the seventh country in the world to have explored the moon after China, India, Japan, Russia, the UK and the US.
Danuri was launched on a SpaceX Falcon rocket at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:08 a.m. on Friday, Korea time.
Danuri separated from the projectile 2 minutes and 40 seconds after launch.
The first stage came down for a pinpoint landing on the SpaceX droneship nine minutes after liftoff.
The second stage continued carrying Danuri into a ballistic lunar transfer orbit as planned, 40 minutes after liftoff.
At 9:40 a.m., about 90 minutes after takeoff, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter made its first communication with a Deep Space Network antenna of the US NASA in Canberra, Australia.
The ministry will be holding a press briefing around 2 p.m. to announce whether Danuri has successfully entered the ballistic lunar transfer orbit.
Danuri’s dry mass comes to 418 kilograms and is about 2 meters in length, height and width when all parts are folded.
According to Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Danuri contains six payloads -- a magnetometer, shadow camera, gamma ray spectrometer, wide-angle polarimetric camera, delay-tolerant-network experiment and lunar terrain imager.
The launch of Danuri had initially been planned for Tuesday but was delayed after SpaceX found that it needed to carry out additional checkups on one of the engine sensors.
The objectives of Danuri include identifying potential landing sites for Korea’s future lunar missions, testing interplanetary internet communication, conducting scientific investigations of the environment, topography and resources on the moon and probing the dark side of the moon.
“Sending orbiters into space, not with economic and security purposes, means that the country has become more advanced enough to invest in basic science. Korea has come close to a developed country that can go into space with a comprehensive purpose of expanding human knowledge,” said a researcher from the Science and Technology Policy Institute.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)