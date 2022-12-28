Elementary school musical: Seoul schools to teach breakdancing

Breakdancing will be included in after-school classes provided by elementary and middle schools in Seoul starting next year, the city’s education authorities said Wednesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the Korea Breaking Federation -- the administrative body of breakdancing events and competitions in South Korea -- are slated to sign an agreement on creating breakdance classes tailored to students. The KBF will organize education courses and teaching materials while fostering teachers for the classes.

Each school can apply for the lessons via the education office.

Breakdancing has enjoyed immense popularity in South Korea, evidenced by the success of the TV dance survival program “Street Woman Fighter.” The series has spawned spin-offs “Street Dance Girls Fighter” and “Street Man Fighter,” while propelling several of its contestants to stardom.