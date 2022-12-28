 Back To Top
National

Elementary school musical: Seoul schools to teach breakdancing

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 14:35       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 14:35

Breakdancing will be included in after-school classes provided by elementary and middle schools in Seoul starting next year, the city’s education authorities said Wednesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the Korea Breaking Federation -- the administrative body of breakdancing events and competitions in South Korea -- are slated to sign an agreement on creating breakdance classes tailored to students. The KBF will organize education courses and teaching materials while fostering teachers for the classes.

Each school can apply for the lessons via the education office.

Breakdancing has enjoyed immense popularity in South Korea, evidenced by the success of the TV dance survival program “Street Woman Fighter.” The series has spawned spin-offs “Street Dance Girls Fighter” and “Street Man Fighter,” while propelling several of its contestants to stardom.

An image of a dancer during the B-boy Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, Nov. 12. (Getty Image)
An image of a dancer during the B-boy Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, Nov. 12. (Getty Image)

The global popularity of breakdancing has led to recent decision by the International Olympic Committee to make it an official Olympic sport under the name “breaking,” starting with the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. The sport will also be an official event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China next year.

“We hope that breakdancing can contribute to the health of (Seoul) citizens, and provide an opportunity for South Korea to excel in the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics,” said SMOE Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.

This marks the first time breakdancing has been incorporated in any form to the public education system. SMOE officials said the education office feels the sport will be "beneficial for the physical well-being of students and revitalizing physical education in school."



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
