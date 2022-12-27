[Korean Flavors] Chef Kim Sea-kyeong reinterprets Korean food with American-style cooking

Chef Kim Sea-kyeong poses for a photo at his restaurant Daon Bansang in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, on Dec. 7. (The Korea Herald/Park Hae-mook)

Most of Kim Sea-kyeong’s career as a chef was cooking American cuisine in the US, but one thing he dreamed of for a long time was reinterpreting Korean food -- what he calls his “soul food” -- the way he had mastered through Western recipes.

“After working many years in the US with locals, I came to notice that what people aren’t familiar with is the way Korean food is enjoyed, such as side dishes, the experience can be made better through the concept of ‘bansang,’” Kim told The Korea Herald during an interview at his restaurant Daon Bansang in Apgujeong, southern Seoul, on Dec. 7.

Bansang, which is a combination of different dishes for one person, is normally served on a tray with a bowl of rice, a bowl of soup and several side dishes.

“I felt that idea would work. It not only looks neat, but is also timely as people have become more conscious of hygiene issues during pandemic,” Kim said.

As a former executive chef at Charlie Parmer, an international restaurant brand that operates more than 15 restaurants and has earned 20 Michelin stars, Kim is more familiar with the Western style of cooking. Braised beef ribs slow cooked for 48 hours at low temperature is one example.

“Combining such technique with Korean-style soy and lime sauce, the dish was very tender and savory, and it even enhanced the delicate flavor of the fresh, well-cooked rice called baeksemi when tried together,” said Kim. Kim had to hunt for the “right” kind of rice and eventually found it in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province.

Born in the southern port city of Yeosu, Kim said he had many opportunities to enjoy fresh, traditional Korean food from when he was young. His memories of his childhood has become his motivation for cooking.

“My mom is from Seoul, so she had to learn Yeosu-style cooking -- and I remember her spending the whole day in the kitchen. Looking at her, I always wanted to help her cook. Such memories made me want to reinterpret the food I enjoyed in Yeosu in my own way,” said Kim.

All the side dishes that come with rice cooked in a hot pot and the soup of the day are from his hometown Yeosu.

“I make mustard kimchi using ingredients from Yeosu, I searched laver farms there to taste them before buying them in bulk. Such effort in what I cook is well-presented in the food at Daon Bansang,” he said.

He also makes sure to add in interesting elements to his dishes.