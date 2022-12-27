[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM leaps to record No.3 on Billboard 200 with solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

RM of BTS notched No. 3 spot on Billboard 200, setting a record for a K-pop solo musician. His first solo album “Indigo” debuted at No. 15 on the chart dated Dec. 17 and slipped out of it on the following week. But sales of the physical album pushed it back on to the chart. He “is the first member of BTS to earn a solo top 10 album on the Billboard 200, and the second to reach the chart in 2022 with a solo project, following the No. 17 debut and peak of J-Hope’s Jack in the Box,” Billboard wrote. BTS has had seven top 10s, six of which reached No. 1, it added. The album was rolled out on Dec. 2 and topped iTunes top songs chart in 87 regions. It also made Time Magazine's list of the Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2022. Seventeen’s The8 to miss Jakarta concert due to flu

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

The8 of Seventeen will be absent from the band’s concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday. He has been treated for flu symptoms and is resting on doctor’s orders, according to the company. The 13-member act is set to perform in the capital city on Dec. 28, returning to its fans there in about three months. It is an extension of the southeast Asian leg of its international tour “Be The Sun” that brought the members to four cities for seven concerts. The rest of the bandmates flew to Indonesia on Tuesday. Meanwhile, part of the band’s concert in the US will be available on television for the first time via Mnet on Dec. 31. It will unveil its live performances in Houston, Fort Worth and Chicago. Ateez floats teaser for single

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez dropped another teaser for its upcoming single “Spin Off: From The Witness” on Tuesday. In a poster for main track “Halazia,” were the eight bandmates draped in capes hunkering in the dark. A loudspeaker and chains can also be seen with sparks flying in the background. An accompanying phrase from its 2019 song “Hala Hala” -- “Hearts Awakened Live Alive” -- suggested that the forthcoming single will further expand on the narrative. A trailer video from last week also included bits from the music video of “Hala Hala.” The band will put the single out on Dec. 30 and will host a live stream on the day awaiting the full release. It wrapped up its international tour in Japan earlier this month, having attracted about 330,000 concertgoers in total this year. From February 2023, it will tour seven countries in Europe. H1-Key collaborates with DAY6’s Young K

(Credit: GLG)