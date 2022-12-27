Sweden Embassy holds exhibition celebrating dreams, visions of people with Down syndrome

A poster of ‘Icons’ , an exhibition showcasing right to exist. (Embassy of Sweden in Seoul)

The Embassy of Sweden and the Korea Foundation is co-hosting Icons, an exhibition of 21 portraits of people with Down syndrome, at the Korea Foundation Gallery in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. The event runs through Feb. 9.

The photographed portraits, which show models with Down syndrome representing various famous icons in popular culture, art and society, aims at challenging the preconceptions about beauty and other social standards.

The exhibition brings often marginalized groups of people to center stage to remind the audience that they have always been the part of the society, according to the Swedish Embassy in Seoul.