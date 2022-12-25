Is KAI on Hanwha’s mind after DSME acquisition?

Hanwha Group’s planned acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, the nation’s No. 2 shipbuilder, is once again fueling speculation over its possible attempt to take over Korea Aerospace Industries, the sole aircraft maker here that would complete the conglomerate’s vision to become the Korean version of Lockheed Martin.

The rumor of Hanwha looking into buying the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea’s 26.41 percent stake in KAI began late September after it signed a conditional memorandum of understanding to acquire DSME’s controlling stake at 49.3 percent for 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion).

According to the rumored message that went viral among investors, Hanwha initially wanted to take over DSME’s certain business only but the government demanded a total buyout. Hanwha then pledged to do so only if a KAI acquisition would be made available by the government. The two sides reached an agreement. Hanwha was now expected to begin the takeover process of KAI after it acquires DSME this year.

All three parties denied the rumor. Hanwha said it has not reviewed such a buyout plan. KAI released a rare statement to refute a rumored report that said officials from Hanwha and KAI met multiple times to discuss the practically state-owned KAI’s privatization. Eximbank Chairman and President Yoon Hee-sung made it clear that there were no plans to sell the bank’s stake in KAI during an audit at the National Assembly on Oct. 19.

However, now that the DSME deal has been signed on Dec. 16, industry sources say the rumor has come back again.

“Although Hanwha still has to go through the administrative processes and receive approvals from the Korean and foreign fair trade authorities, it looks like there won’t be many obstacles. Once the acquisition is completed, Hanwha is probably going to think about what it will look for to take the next big leap,” an analyst at a local securities firm told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

Pointing out that Hanwha’s all defense businesses had been put together under Hanwha Aerospace in July, the analyst said the DSME acquisition will make the group a total defense firm covering the land, the sea and the air.

“Getting KAI’s technology of fighter jets, helicopters and aerospace could help Hanwha reach its goal of becoming the Korean Lockheed Martin,” the analyst added.