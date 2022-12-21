Kara drops Japanese edition of 'Move Again' album

K-pop girl group Kara dropped a new album in Japan on Wednesday to mark their 15th anniversary.

The Japanese-language album “Move Again” is their first album to be released in the country in seven years and six months.

It carries six tracks including the lead track “When I Move” and a new track, “Queens,” exclusively unveiled in the Japanese edition of the album.

Prior to the release of the Japanese-language album, the K-pop divas had made a stunning comeback as a full unit after a long hiatus by performing “When I Move” at the 2022 Mama Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka last month.

The legendary second-generation K-pop girl group once again proved their popularity by topping the country’s biggest music streaming platform Line Music’s Top 100 Music Videos chart with the Japanese version of the “When I Move” music video unveiled two weeks prior to the release of the album, according to their agency DSP Media.

To promote their new album and to meet with their Japanese fans, the K-pop divas are set to actively make appearances on popular local TV shows, and hold interviews with local magazines.

The veteran group will be performing the new album on the local broadcast programs starting with TV Asahi’s special music program “Music Station Ultra Super Live 2022” on Friday, followed by Nippon TV’s morning program “Sukkiri” on coming Tuesday, Nippon TV’s “Music Awards 2022,” on coming Wednesday, and TBS’ “CDTV Live! Live!” on the last day of the year.

Kara will also make a special appearance on Fuji TV’s variety show “Run for Money” on new year’s eve.

The band made an official debut in Japan in 2010 with the single “Mister” and swept the Oricon charts with a series of hit songs. It was the first K-pop girl group to hold a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome.