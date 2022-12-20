[Graphic News] Workplace violence, harassment is widespread: global survey

The first attempt to survey the extent of violence and harassment at work around the globe has found that workplace abuse is widespread, and particularly pronounced among young people, migrants, and wage earners, especially women.

More than 22.8 percent of the nearly 75,000 workers in 121 countries surveyed last year reported having experienced at least one type of violence or harassment, according to the report released by the UN International Labor Organization, the Lloyds Register Foundation and Gallup.

According to the findings, one-third of the people who experienced violence or harassment at work said they had experienced more than one form - and 6.3 percent said they had faced all three forms: Physical, psychological, and sexual violence and harassment during their working life.

Psychological violence and harassment was the most common form, reported by both men and women, with 17.9 percent of workers experiencing it at some point during their employment, the report said. (AP)