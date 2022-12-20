 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 3-month high amid winter wave

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 20, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Dec 20, 2022 - 09:53
People wait in line to take COVID-19 tests at a temporary testing booth at Seoul Station on Monday. (Yonhap)
People wait in line to take COVID-19 tests at a temporary testing booth at Seoul Station on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit over 87,000 on Tuesday, the largest number in more than three months, as the winter virus wave takes hold.

The country reported 87,559 new COVID-19 infections, including 74 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,302,474, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Tuesday's count is the highest since 93,949 on Sept. 14. South Korea has seen a steady rebound in daily infections over the past several weeks amid fears of a winter resurgence. The per-day counts exceeded 80,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

On Tuesday, the KDCA reported 56 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 31,490. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 519, down 16 from the previous day.

The rebound in the virus curve puts pressure on the government's push to lift the indoor mask mandate, the last remaining COVID-19 restriction in South Korea since the virus outbreak nearly three years ago.

Health authorities are expected to announce later this week plans for the phased removal of the indoor mask mandate on the premise that the virus spread is slowing, but some experts have voiced concern over making the decision in haste.

The government is considering lifting the mask rule for indoor spaces beginning in the third week of January, with some exceptions to be applied at crowded places like public transportation and medical facilities. (Yonhap)

