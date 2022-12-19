13 skiers rescued from chairlift malfunction in Gangwon resort

A skier is being rescued by fire authorities at Alpensia ski resort in Gangwon Province on Monday. (Yonhap)

A total of 13 out of 42 skiers isolated on ski chairlifts have been rescued at Aplensia ski resort in Gangwon Province, the country’s fire authorities said Monday.

The reason for the chairlift malfunction remains unclear as of 6:30 p.m., fire authorities said.

They said there were no reported casualties.

Passengers on the lift included children, who were rescued first. Cold protection supplies have been delivered to the other passengers.

An official at Alpensia Resort said engineers are currently working on the repair and maintenance of the ski lifts as well as cooperating with fire authorities to help the remaining isolated passengers.