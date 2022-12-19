[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream’s “Candy” sells 2m copies in preorders

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream sold more than two million copies of its winter album “Candy,” said label SM Entertainment on Monday. Main track of the same title is a retake on H.O.T.’s hit song from 1996 and topped a series of music charts at home when it was released in advance on Friday. The physical album will be rolled out on Monday. The album landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions and its worldwide albums chart. The seven-piece act’s second studio album “Glitch Mode” surpassed two million albums sales in the first week, a record for the band, in March. Repack of the LP “Beatbox” came out in May and sold over 1.5 million units, pushing the total to 3.6 million copies. On Wednesday, the band will hold an event to mark the release of the winter special in Seoul. Ive to greet fans in February concert

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive will meet its fans at a fan concert in Seoul on Feb. 11-12, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Monday. “The Prom Queens” will be the first fan concert for the group that debuted in December last year. The six-member act won rookie awards, and top prizes, at a score of year-end music award shows recently. Over the last year, it has set a number of records with three single albums -- “Eleven,” “Love Dive” and “After Like” -- picking up as many as 37 trophies on television music chart shows with three songs. Third single album came out in August and sold over 1.11 million copies. Pentagon’s Hui to join survival show: report

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

Hui of Pentagon challenged himself in an audition program, according to a local media report on Monday. He is one of the 98 participants of Mnet’s “Boys Planet,” a male version of “Girls Planet 999: Girls’ Saga” through which girl group Kep1er was formed. Agency Cube Entertainment said it cannot confirm whether the idol is participating in the reality show, following the report. He debuted as a member of the boy band in 2016 and wrote a series of hit songs including the band’s “Shine” and Wanna One’s “Energetic.” He completed his military duty as a social service agent last month and joined his bandmates on stage at 2022 Asia Artist Awards in Japan, held in Nagoya, Japan last week. TVXQ! to livestream on debut anniversary

(Credit: SM Entertainment)