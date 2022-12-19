[Herald Interview] Building the team behind a K-pop superstar

"Million-seller" had been a title not many in the K-pop industry could achieve, but it has become undeniably more commonplace compared to a few years ago. K-pop, once a minor genre in the global music market, has grown at an ever-faster pace to form a whole industry unto itself.

Success inside the industry is now not just about the fame and fandom of a single K-pop act. It's the whole system of personnel working together to place and keep that artist -- the "brand" -- in the limelight.

System for spotlight

Kim Jin-woo, the CEO of multilabel company RBW, said the key challenge for the industry now is establishing a company with concrete fundamentals that can compete in the global market.

"The key to success is the quality of content, and the main factor deciding the quality is how much the company can invest. If we'd made the early Mamamoo music videos with a 50 million won ($38,400) budget, now we have to spend at least 10 times that to compete against other big-name groups," Kim said.

Such enhanced quality comes from the raised global awareness and presence of K-pop groups over the last three years or so. According to Kim, while K-pop's global reach has made steady progress over the past decade, the growth during the pandemic was unprecedented.

"K-pop companies are now making content to compete in the global market, like Hollywood for example. It has to be able to stand out in such an expanded market. The marginal cost in producing quality content has increased immensely," the entrepreneur said.

Such a paradigm shift has allowed large companies with deeper pockets to come out on top, with more and more smaller labels either dying out or being absorbed by those powerhouses.

Kim urged that it is essential for small labels to cultivate an organized system, not only for those firms to survive, but for the whole K-pop industry to go in the right direction.

"Producing a K-pop singer is like operating a boat. It's the artist who stands up front, but there are people who row the boat, raise the anchor, spread the sails and turn the wheel. All crew members have to work together like one in order for the artist and the company to succeed," the label chief said.

Rather than chasing short-lived success, Kim has spent 12 years compiling knowledge and building the system upon which companies, and their members, could prosper in the long term.

RBW, short for Rainbowbridge World, was co-founded by Kim Jin-woo and his partner Kim Do-hoon, also the chief producer, in 2010. Kicking off with a budget of 100 million won ($76,600) in hand, the two young CEOs could not make their own music from the start. The early years were devoted to performing the roles they could inside the entertainment industry, making music for other musicians, taking up agent roles, marketing and networking.

"We were able to compile experiences and go through trial-and-error because we worked for others. We continued to study and research how to build a sustainable system in the meantime, learning from not just our own but others' experiences," Kim said.

Now, RBW has grown into a profit-making production with over 4,000 intellectual properties related to music under its belt. In November 2021, RBW officially listed itself on the nation's secondary, tech-heavy market Kosdaq.