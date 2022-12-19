Creative content industry grows 7% in first half, KOCCA report

South Korea's creative content sales rose 7 percent in the first half of the year amid overseas expansion and eased COVID-19 curbs, the Korea Creative Content Agency said Monday.

The combined sales by 11 sectors of the creative content industry, including film, music, webtoon and more, came to a total of 66.9 trillion won ($50.8 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with 62.5 trillion won in the same period a year earlier, according to data compiled by the agency.

Sales from movies rose 58.1 percent as the government lifted social distancing rules and the long-awaited sequel “The Roundup” was the first film to sell over 10 million tickets since the onset of the pandemic, with a total of 12.6 million tickets sold.

Hit films “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One,” “Broker,” “The Policeman’s Lineage” and more, quenched the thirst of moviegoers.

While the film sector saw a year-on-year rise, KOCCA emphasized that the increase was heavily impacted by the prolonged COVID-19 and the film industry has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic state.

Music industry saw its sales advance 31.7 percent. Sales of Korean paper comics, called “manhwa,” and webtoons, meanwhile, also went up 31.7 percent.

Categories of broadcasting, knowledge information, games, publisher, animation and advertisement saw less than a 10 percent rise in their sales.