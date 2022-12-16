 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Mbic Live streams hit MBC dramas and TV shows for free

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 16, 2022 - 15:34       Updated : Dec 16, 2022 - 15:34

Image shows MBC's dramas and unscripted shows available via Mbic Live (MBC)
Image shows MBC's dramas and unscripted shows available via Mbic Live (MBC)

Terrestrial broadcaster MBC announced Friday that its video streaming service Mbic Live will offer hit MBC dramas and unscripted shows.

Mbic Live is a free, ad-supported streaming platform that allow viewers to enjoy MBC’s popular shows without sign-in or additional payment.

A total of 30 programs, including “Infinite Challenge” (2005-2018), “I Live Alone,” “Radio Star” and “County Diaries” (1980-2002), are available.

Twenty shows will be added to the list, including hit period dramas “The Red Sleeve,” “Princess Hours,” legendary MBC rom-com “The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince” and K-pop idol-themed channel “HeyoTV,” in the first half of 2023.

Hit foreign dramas and visible radio shows will be available in 2023 as well.

Mbic Live offers special services for blind and deaf viewers.

The broadcaster's hit drama series and reality shows are available at http://onair.imbc.com/MbicLive via desktops, smartphones and tablet devices.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114