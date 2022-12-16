Mbic Live streams hit MBC dramas and TV shows for free

Image shows MBC's dramas and unscripted shows available via Mbic Live (MBC)

Terrestrial broadcaster MBC announced Friday that its video streaming service Mbic Live will offer hit MBC dramas and unscripted shows.

Mbic Live is a free, ad-supported streaming platform that allow viewers to enjoy MBC’s popular shows without sign-in or additional payment.

A total of 30 programs, including “Infinite Challenge” (2005-2018), “I Live Alone,” “Radio Star” and “County Diaries” (1980-2002), are available.

Twenty shows will be added to the list, including hit period dramas “The Red Sleeve,” “Princess Hours,” legendary MBC rom-com “The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince” and K-pop idol-themed channel “HeyoTV,” in the first half of 2023.

Hit foreign dramas and visible radio shows will be available in 2023 as well.

Mbic Live offers special services for blind and deaf viewers.

The broadcaster's hit drama series and reality shows are available at http://onair.imbc.com/MbicLive via desktops, smartphones and tablet devices.