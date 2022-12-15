ASEAN-Korea Center to release videos of tourist sites in 4 countries

The ASEAN-Korea Center is to release videos of tourist sites in four Southeast Asian nations to boost tourism cooperation with its member countries, it said in a statement Thursday.

The videos will offer virtual trips to tourism destinations in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, showcasing local architecture. Two batches of videos will be released via the official AKC channel on YouTube on Wednesday and Dec. 28. Tourism promotion agencies of the four countries will also air the videos through their official YouTube channels.