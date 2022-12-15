 Back To Top
National

ASEAN-Korea Center to release videos of tourist sites in 4 countries

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec 20, 2022 - 14:05       Updated : Dec 20, 2022 - 14:41
Gardens by the Bay in Singapore (ASEAN-Korea Center)
Gardens by the Bay in Singapore (ASEAN-Korea Center)

The ASEAN-Korea Center is to release videos of tourist sites in four Southeast Asian nations to boost tourism cooperation with its member countries, it said in a statement Thursday.

The videos will offer virtual trips to tourism destinations in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, showcasing local architecture. Two batches of videos will be released via the official AKC channel on YouTube on Wednesday and Dec. 28. Tourism promotion agencies of the four countries will also air the videos through their official YouTube channels.

Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai, Thailand (ASEAN-Korea Center)
Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai, Thailand (ASEAN-Korea Center)

The virtual trips show architectural sites in two cities of each of the four countries, including Melaka, Ipoh, Cebu, Bacolo, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Tourist sites in Singapore such as Marina One and Gardens by the Bay are also included.

The Ruins in Bacolod, The Philippines (ASEAN-Korea Center)
The Ruins in Bacolod, The Philippines (ASEAN-Korea Center)

The center's virtual tour program was designed to support ASEAN-Korea tourism and enhance people-to-people exchanges, promoting cultural diversity and tourism resources of Southeast Asian countries, it said.

Hale Street Heritage Gallery in Ipoh, Malaysia(ASEAN-Korea Center)
Hale Street Heritage Gallery in Ipoh, Malaysia(ASEAN-Korea Center)



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
