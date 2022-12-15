[Today’s K-pop] BTS surpasses 1.5b views with ‘DNA’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS’ “DNA” reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube on Thursday. “DNA” is the main track from “Love Yourself: Her,” which was released in September 2017. The video is the band’s third to reach the milestone, following “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” and “Dynamite.” The music video amassed 20 million views on the platform in the shortest time for a K-pop musical act at the time. The septet landed on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with the fifth EP and lead track, a first for a K-pop act. The 11-track album stayed on the chart for six weeks in a row and the song four. In March, the EP reentered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 40. The EP ranked No. 14 on UK’s Official Chart and “DNA” slotted in at No. 90 on its singles chart. The album landed atop iTunes albums chart in 73 regions and sold more than 1.12 million copies in preorders, another record at the time. TXT to return next month with new album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together is ready to return on Jan. 27, label Big Hit Music announced Thursday. The news for fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” came with a kaleidoscopic logo motion. The EP will be the first installment in the “Name” series that will depict faltering youth. It comes about nine months after previous EP “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and stayed on the chart for 13 more weeks, a record for the boy band. The EP also made Billboard’s Year-End Charts, sitting at No. 192 among 200, as the only entry from a K-pop act aside from BTS. On New Year’s Eve, TXT will go live at Disneyland for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest," one of the largest live shows to ring in the new year that has been running for 50 years. Stray Kids to drop digital album

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will publish self-written songs as the digital album “SKZ-Replay” on Wednesday, JYP Entertainment announced Thursday. The band has dropped a series of songs through its own channel, SKZ-Record and SKZ-Player, and will put them together on the digital album as promised on New Year’s Day. The “A-side” of the digital album will be made into a physical album as a gift to its official fandom community. Earlier this week, its EP “Maxident” earned official certification for selling over 3 million copies. The band is the second K-pop act ever to surpass the milestone with a single album. Meanwhile, the eight-piece team took the top prize at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards that were held in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, along with Seventeen, Ive and Lee Jun-ho. On Christmas Eve, it will appear in TV Asahi’s Music Station Ultra Super Live 2022. Ily:1 will put out 1st EP in January

(Credit: FNC ENM)