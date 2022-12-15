 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Mother apprehended over murder of blind 4-year-old daughter

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Dec 15, 2022 - 14:00       Updated : Dec 15, 2022 - 14:00
This photo has no direct relation to the story. (123rf)
This photo has no direct relation to the story. (123rf)

A woman in her 20s has been taken into custody, charged with murdering her blind 4-year-old daughter on Thursday, authorities said.

The 26-year-old mother is accused of repeatedly beating the 4-year-old on Wednesday around 6 a.m., at home in Geumjeong-gu, Busan. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital later that day at around 7:35 p.m. when the mother found her unconscious, but the child was already dead before arrival.

Police immediately apprehended the mother, following the doctor's report of suspected child abuse.

The mother allegedly assaulted the child when she wouldn't listen to her. She is accused of beating the child after the 4-year-old woke her up asking for food, the police said. The 4-year-old was 80 centimeters tall and weighed 10 kilograms, which is far less than average. The average height for a 4-year-old is 101 centimeters and the average weight is 16 kilograms.

The police plan to seek an arrest warrant after further investigation.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114