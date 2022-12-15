Mother apprehended over murder of blind 4-year-old daughter

This photo has no direct relation to the story. (123rf)

A woman in her 20s has been taken into custody, charged with murdering her blind 4-year-old daughter on Thursday, authorities said.

The 26-year-old mother is accused of repeatedly beating the 4-year-old on Wednesday around 6 a.m., at home in Geumjeong-gu, Busan. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital later that day at around 7:35 p.m. when the mother found her unconscious, but the child was already dead before arrival.

Police immediately apprehended the mother, following the doctor's report of suspected child abuse.

The mother allegedly assaulted the child when she wouldn't listen to her. She is accused of beating the child after the 4-year-old woke her up asking for food, the police said. The 4-year-old was 80 centimeters tall and weighed 10 kilograms, which is far less than average. The average height for a 4-year-old is 101 centimeters and the average weight is 16 kilograms.

The police plan to seek an arrest warrant after further investigation.