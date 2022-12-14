Independent female leads: Key to success for TV dramas in 2022

Female characters, who were once limited to men’s sidekicks, lovers or mothers in TV series, are making a splash with powerful women leading this year’s Korean drama trend.

As more Korean actresses tried to break the country’s stereotype of women -- as needing men’s protection and help -- diversity in female characters is no longer new in Korean dramas.

While many attempts were made to put women in central roles, no noticeable results had been seen since MBC’s period drama “The Great Queen Seondeok” (2009), in which actors Ko Hyun-jung and Lee Yo-won were applauded for their portrayal of charismatic women who dreamed of taking the throne.

Then, top Korean actor Kim Hye-soo heralded the arrival of powerful women characters in Netflix’s legal drama “Juvenile Justice” earlier this year.

The 10-episode court drama presented Sim Eun-seok (played by Kim), a charismatic judge, in offering a look into Korea's juvenile offenders and depicting some fundamental social problems.

“Juvenile Justice” topped Netflix’s Korean and non-English TV series charts after its premiere on Feb. 25 and was viewed in 190 different territories.

The baton was passed on to cable channel tvN’s “Twenty-Five Twenty-One,” presenting the friendship between two teen fencers Na Hee-do (played by Kim Tae-ri) and Ko Yu-rim (played by Bona).

The series featured a special bond between the female characters in a genre locally known as “womance."

While the romance of Na Hee-do formed a major plot line, many viewers were mesmerized by the teen athletes' relationship, evolving from an athlete-fan relationship to rivals and then best friends.

“Twenty-Five Twenty-One” topped the ratings among television shows airing in the same time slot for more than a month. The rom-com series soared to the No. 1 slot in 10 countries, including Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and more.