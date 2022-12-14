Freezing cold wave to continue until early next week

With nearly 18 centimeters of snow falling in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, snow removal work is underway early Wednesday. Chungju deployed 20 snow removal vehicles overnight and issued an emergency order for public officials in the morning to clear snow that had accumulated on city roads and alleys. (Yonhap)

The nation was hit with cold wave Wednesday, with the mercury plunging as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius in inner regions during the morning hours. The Korea Meteorological Administration, South Korea's weather agency, said the cold wave will continue until early next week, while issuing cold wave advisories across the nation.

In Seoul, the temperature fell to minus 11 C on Wednesday morning. With strong winds, the sensory temperature recorded minus 19.7 C at 7 a.m.

Through a briefing Wednesday morning, the KMA said temperatures would briefly rise Thursday, with morning temperatures in Seoul remaining around minus 7 C. But the cold wave advisory, in effect mainly for Gangwon Province and geographically central regions, will remain intact as temperatures fall again Friday and into the weekend.

The KMA predicted that snow and rain will fall mainly in central regions on Thursday. Inland Gyeonggi Province, southern Gangwon Province and northern North Chungcheong Province will see 2 to 7 centimeters of snow, while Seoul, Incheon, western Gyeonggi Province, southern North Chungcheong Province, North Gyeongsang Province, northern North Jeolla Province, Ulleungdo and the Dokdo islets will see about 1 to 5 centimeters of snow.

Snow will move to the west coast and Jeju Island on the weekend, with a possible heavy snow advisory to be issued, said the KMA adding that passengers who have plans to go by ship or flight should double-check their schedule.

The KMA said special attention should be paid for traffic accidents and pedestrian safety, as the snow, combined with the drastically dropped temperature, is very likely to freeze roads and ground facilities.

Several accidents were reported as snow, rain and strong winds continued from Tuesday night to early Wednesday. In Sejong and South Chungcheong Province, where about 8 centimeters of snow fell as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, trees collapsed on roads due to the weight of snow. In North Chungcheong Province where up to 17 centimeters of snow fell throughout the night, 13 traffic accidents and seven fall accidents were reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. There were also 22 reports of vehicles stopped on frozen roads.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk-yeol canceled his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Shin Hanul No. 1 nuclear reactor in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province. The presidential office said the decision was made considering the situation of local administrations, which are in emergency duty to prevent cold wave-related accidents.