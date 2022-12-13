Municipal councilor faces backlash over comments slamming families of Itaewon tragedy

Family members of victims who were killed in the Oct. 29 Itaewon crowd crush weep during a press conference in Seoul, Dec.10. (Yonhap)

A Changwon City Council member is facing public outcry over a social media post accusing families of the Itaewon crowd crush victims of using the deaths.

On her Facebook account on Sunday, Kim Mi-na, a member of the People Power Party on Changwon City Council, accused the bereaved families of “killing twice the innocent souls of their kids who died young in their prime” and “doing business with their kids’ deaths.” She also asked whether the victims “(died) saving the country.”

Kim slammed the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea for “trotting out the dead.”

“After going around wearing yellow ribbons for the past eight to nine years, how much longer will those emotion-mongering Democratic Party members wear black ribbons now?”

Following criticism, Kim’s posts have now been deleted.

Kim apologized for her comments on Tuesday, explaining over a phone call with Yonhap News Agency that “those comments were meant for organizations taking advantage of the recent tragedy instead of targeting the bereaved families.”

Kim’s indiscreet remarks have also led to criticism from within the Changwon City Council. Follow-up responses at the city council level, such as referral to the Ethics Committee, are expected to take place.