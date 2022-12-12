 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Interior minister attended govt. meeting after passage of dismissal motion

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 12, 2022 - 11:22       Updated : Dec 12, 2022 - 11:22
Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min arrives for work at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, one day after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Lee over the bungled government response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush. (Yonhap)
Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min arrives for work at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, one day after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Lee over the bungled government response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush. (Yonhap)

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min attended a closed-door government meeting after the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a dismissal motion against him the previous day, sources said Monday.

Lee's attendance has been interpreted as signaling President Yoon Suk-yeol's intention to reject the motion and keep him in office.

Yoon has not commented on the motion, but he is known to have consistently opposed the opposition-led push to dismiss Lee to hold him responsible for the government's bungled response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.

Sunday's meeting was held to discuss a variety of state affairs, including the motion, and brought together key officials from the ruling People Power Party, the government and the presidential office.

"Handling the aftermath of the Itaewon tragedy is an important current issue in state administration," a ruling camp official told Yonhap News Agency. "Minister Lee attended the meeting as the minister in charge."

Lee kept silent as other participants of the meeting denounced the motion, according to sources.

He did, however, report on the government's plans regarding assistance measures for family members of the crowd crush victims.

The main opposition Democratic Party has threatened to impeach the minister if Yoon rejects the dismissal motion. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114