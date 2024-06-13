[What to Stream] Thrillers to chase away tropical nights

Most Popular
[What to Stream] Thrillers to chase away tropical nightsBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 15, 2024 - 16:01
Summer has now begun in earnest, bringing with it the challenge of mosquitoes and humidity that keep us awake late into the night.
Forget about the heat outside by immersing yourself in the chilling scenarios of a well-made thriller. Chase away sleepless nights with a suspenseful plot and intense action, which will provide you with the perfect mental getaway.
"Bird Box" on Netflix
Starring a slew of renowned Hollywood actors such as Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, "Bird Box" follows the tale of people who are suddenly faced with an apocalyptic situation in which people die as soon as they come across invisible entities.
By telling the narrative from the point of view of characters forced to wear blindfolds, "Bird Box" delivers gripping, suspenseful moments that deeply immerse the audience in the unfolding events of the movie.
Sandra Bullock's strong performance as the lead character, Malorie, a charismatic mother determined to protect her children, will make you forget reality as she draws you in as the perfect hero of the story.
If you enjoy "Bird Box," also check out "Bird Box Barcelona," another Netflix spinoff that explores the experiences of those affected by the same phenomenon in Spain.
"Phone Booth" on Disney+
"Phone Booth" is a unique thriller that takes place in the single titular location.
The story follows a young publicist who answers a ringing payphone and finds himself targeted by a sniper, who threatens to kill him if he hangs up the call.
Set entirely within a confined space, the film is grippingly suspenseful and almost claustrophobic. However, Colin Farrell's compelling performance grounds the film, allowing it to explore various themes and character growth through the protagonist's conversations with the sniper, police and bystanders on the street.
Feel the rush of adrenaline as you try to unravel the mystery of who trapped Colin Farrell in a tightly enclosed phone booth.
"Hide" on Coupang Play
What if your closest confidant, your husband, turned out to be someone you never truly knew?
Based on the Welsh thriller TV series "Keeping Faith," Korean veteran actor Lee Bo-young portrays a lawyer confronting a series of ominous events following her husband's disappearance.
The drama series is intensely fast-paced, with the series having condensed the original work into a 12-part series.
Don't miss a moment as you follow Lee on a journey to rediscover her married life, as well as the life of the husband she thought she knew.
