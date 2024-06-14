Yoon, Mirziyoyev agree on S. Korea's 1st export of bullet trains to Uzbekistan

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev shake hands before the joint press conference held at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday. (Yonhap)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Uzbek counterpart, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a summit Friday to bolster their "special strategic partnership" in fields not limited to infrastructure and mineral resources.

Notably, with the two leaders present at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, South Korea-based heavy industry firm Hyundai Rotem and state-run Uzbekistan Railways signed a 270 billion won ($195.7 million) deal to export South Korea's six domestically developed high-speed trains, each containing seven cars and running at a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

According to the presidential office, the deal marks Korea's first deal to export a homegrown bullet train, 20 years after introducing the high-speed train, the fifth in the world.

Railway operators of the two countries signed a separate memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation, allowing Korea to aid Uzbekistan's railway operation and maintenance, rail industry workforce development and train depot construction.

Plus, according to Seoul, some $200 million in loans from Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund can be used to deploy Korean high-speed electric trains in Uzbekistan.

Yoon said the export deal will "contribute to the railroad infrastructure improvement in Uzbekistan and expand bilateral cooperation in high speed train operations," in a joint press conference in Tashkent.

"I asked President Mirziyoyev for his attention to create more chances for infrastructure cooperation #between# the two countries, and we agreed to closely cooperate on the matter in the future," Yoon also said.