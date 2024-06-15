Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul says Putin to visit N. Korea 'in a few days'

    Seoul says Putin to visit N. Korea 'in a few days'
  2. 2

    Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike

    Ministry warns of stern action against doctors who go on strike
  3. 3

    Samsung chief holds meetings with global tech CEOs in US

    Samsung chief holds meetings with global tech CEOs in US
  4. 4

    BTS' Jin: I returned home that I longed for so long

    BTS' Jin: I returned home that I longed for so long
  5. 5

    Yoon, Mirziyoyev agree on S. Korea's 1st export of bullet trains to Uzbekistan

    Yoon, Mirziyoyev agree on S. Korea's 1st export of bullet trains to Uzbekistan
  1. 6

    Top factor for women when looking for dates? Survey says 'age'

    Top factor for women when looking for dates? Survey says 'age'
  2. 7

    Coupang’s Rocket Delivery faces antitrust fine

    Coupang’s Rocket Delivery faces antitrust fine
  3. 8

    [From the scene] BTS' Jin returns, fans erupt with joy

    [From the scene] BTS' Jin returns, fans erupt with joy
  4. 9

    How will med professors' walkout on June 18 impact hospitals?

    How will med professors' walkout on June 18 impact hospitals?
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] Will Naver Webtoon, Yanolja be next Coupang?

    [KH Explains] Will Naver Webtoon, Yanolja be next Coupang?
ssg
소아쌤

N. Korean military's construction activities spotted inside DMZ: source

By Yonhap

Published : June 15, 2024 - 10:29

    • Link copied

North Korean soldiers build a strongpoint in the Demilitarized Zone, in this file photo taken from a South Korean observation tower in Paju, 37 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on June 4. (Yonhap) North Korean soldiers build a strongpoint in the Demilitarized Zone, in this file photo taken from a South Korean observation tower in Paju, 37 kilometers northwest of Seoul, on June 4. (Yonhap)

North Korea's military has been carrying out unexplained construction activities inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, according to a military source Saturday.

"Recently, the North Korean military has been erecting walls, digging the ground and constructing roads in some areas between the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and the Northern Limit Line in the DMZ," the source said.

The source added it was unclear whether these activities indicate an intention to build a long wall north of the MDL or simply to establish defensive structures at specific points.

Earlier this week, about 20 North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the inter-Korean land border before going back to the North's side after the South's military fired warning shots amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's trash-carrying balloon campaign.

Military watchers speculate the incident could be related to the North's wall construction. At the time of the border incursion, the North Korean soldiers were carrying work tools, such as pickaxes and shovels.

The border crossing came amid heightened cross-border tensions set off by the North's recent trash-carrying balloon campaign.

The MDL horizontally bisects the DMZ, which has served as a buffer zone between the two Koreas since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

More from Headlines