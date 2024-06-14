[From the scene] BTS' Jin returns, fans erupt with joy

Jin of BTS greets fans during a fan meeting event at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Thursday. (Big Hit Music) Jin of BTS greets fans during a fan meeting event at Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Thursday. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop sensation BTS' oldest member, Jin, returned to his role as a singer just a day after he finished his mandatory military service on Wednesday. On Thursday, Jin showed up at 2024 Festa, an annual fan-meeting event celebrating the anniversary of BTS' debut on June 13, held at Jamsil Arena in Seoul. "I told my company that I will perform at 2024 Festa even if I have less than a day to practice. I had to do it myself since the other members are all away. I forgot how to sing, and I am still nervous. But seeing you enjoy the stage and support me makes me feel grateful. I will always be by your side. Thank you for coming," Jin told some 4,000 fans who erupted in ecstatic joy after he finished the opening song, "The Astronaut." Jin's eyes welled up with tears, overwhelmed as he stood on stage and looked at the seats fully packed with fans. "I am back home. I feel like I have debuted again. Just watching Army is enough to energize me," said Jin, who was discharged from his 18 months of military service just a day earlier. "I was curious if all of you Army were doing well and what was happening outside."

Fans cheer for Jin at his fan-meeting event at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, Thursday. (Big Hit Music) Fans cheer for Jin at his fan-meeting event at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, Thursday. (Big Hit Music)

The event consisted of two parts: a hug session with 1,000 fans and a fan meeting with 4,000 Army members. During the fan meeting, he performed three songs: "The Astronaut," "Super Tuna" and "Moon." He also did some activities with fans. The other BTS members, who are currently fulfilling their compulsory military service, also sent handwritten letters to celebrate the annual event and share their updates. In their letters, Suga expressed his anticipation for meeting fans again, while RM apologized to Jin for making him host the show alone. V mentioned some advantages of military life, while J-Hope said he was making preparations for his return by focusing on exercise and studying English. Jungkook expressed his eagerness to perform again. Jin also participated in activities such as a dance challenge to Jungkook's hit song, "Seven (feat. Latto)," and a mukbang session under his alter ego, "Eat Jin," adding a delightful touch to the event. In his farewell address, he said he "will always strive to be the light for Army, hovering around you." He concluded the event by presenting purple bouquets to fans as they departed, ensuring a memorable finale.

Jin speaks during the mukbang session at his fan-meeting event at Jamsil Arena, Seoul, Thursday. (Big Hit Music) Jin speaks during the mukbang session at his fan-meeting event at Jamsil Arena, Seoul, Thursday. (Big Hit Music)