Ensemble to play Schumann at Deoksugung

By Choi Si-young

Published : June 15, 2024 - 16:01

    • Link copied

A classical music performance in Seokjo Hall at Deoksugung (Korea Heritage Service) A classical music performance in Seokjo Hall at Deoksugung (Korea Heritage Service)

A local ensemble featuring a violinist, violist, cellist and pianist will present Schumann in Seokjo Hall at Deoksugung, a historic palace in Seoul, on June 26. This free concert is open to all, with registration starting on June 19 for the one-night performance.

On June 26, violinist Kim Yong-uck, violist Lee Han-na, cellist Kim Min-ji and pianist Park Jong-hai will present Schumann’s three works -- Op. 15, Op. 47 and Op. 94 -- during the biannual classical music festival at the Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace.

The musicians come from the Kumho Soloists, a chamber ensemble run by the Kumho Cultural Foundation, the event’s co-host along with the Korea Heritage Service. The event was first held in Seokjo Hall in 2015, an important Western-style neoclassical stone building completed in 1910.

Starting in 2018, the foundation began to organize the event jointly and since 2020, the festival was fixed as a biannual event open in June and November. Previously, it took place as many as 11 times a year.

The first 80 people who have registered at royal.cha.go.kr will be able to book seats for the performance, which starts at 7 p.m. on June 26. The registration link will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Additionally, ten spots will be reserved for walk-ins aged 65 and above, as well as foreign nationals, upon showing ID on the day of the festival.

