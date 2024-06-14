[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa hints at solo return

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink uploaded a clip Thursday signaling her return as a solo artist. Along with the video that fully demonstrated her status as a leading fashionista, she also posted a notice on her individual website that included “Coming Soon” and how to “pre-save” her upcoming new music on Spotify and Apple Music. She cinched a partnership with American record label RCA Records in April via her own agency, Lloud Company, which was established in February. Her namesake solo album sold over 750,000 copies in the first week after it came out in September 2021, a first for a K-pop female solo artist. Featured track “Lalisa” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 regions, while reaching No. 84 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 64 on UK’s Official songs chart top 100. Meanwhile, B-side track “Money” logged record streaks on both charts at the time, peaking at No. 90 and No. 54, respectively. TXT confirms Asia tour schedule

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together announced plans for the Asian leg of its ongoing international tour via label Big Hit Music on Friday. The band will visit Macau, Singapore, Jakarta and Taipei between late August and early October. These stops will expand its third tour, “Act : Promise,” to 17 cities and 28 live shows in total. The tour began in Seoul last month and brought the five members to the US in front of 140,000 audience members. The American leg of the tour boosted its sixth EP, “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” on the Billboard 200, extending its stay on the main albums chart to a sixth week. The mini album debuted on the chart at No. 3. They will resume the tour in Japan next month, one week after dropping single “Chikai.” The fourth single album will consist of three tracks including “Kitto Zutto,” co-produced by Hueningkai. NCT’s Jaemin to host photo exhibit

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Jaemin of NCT will debut as a photographer with a solo photo exhibit, said label SM Entertainment on Friday. He will host a show dubbed “Narcissism” in Seoul from June 29 to July 19, showcasing the photographs that range from self-portraits and pictures of his bandmates to landscapes taken over the past seven years. A series of collaborative works featuring contemporary artists will also be on display and a lineup of merchandise will be available for purchase. In the meantime, he will go live in Hong Kong this weekend as a member of NCT Dream as part of its tour, “The Dream Show 3: Dream()scape,” which spans across 25 cities and will come to a close in Seoul at the end of this year. The seven-member subunit wrapped up its first dome tour in Japan earlier this month, which drew 235,000 concertgoers in total. Red Velvet to mark 10th anniversary of debut with tour

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)