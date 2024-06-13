[Graphic News] 3,444 shade canopies installed in Seoul

The city of Seoul has installed a total of 3,444 shade canopies at crosswalks across its 25 districts as of late April, according to data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The top three districts with the most shade canopies are Songpa-gu (268), Gangnam-gu (239) and Seocho-gu (232), which are collectively referred to as the Gangnam area. In contrast, the districts with the fewest shade canopies are Seodaemun-gu (78), Mapo-gu (71) and Jongno-gu (57), all north of the Han River.

Seoul routinely experiences severe heat waves during the summer months, with temperatures often surpassing 35 degrees Celsius in July and August. Last year, the highest recorded temperature was 38.3 C on Aug. 8 in Yongsan-gu.

As climate change ravages the planet, Seoul is increasingly prone to intense and prolonged heat waves. The city's many concrete high-rise buildings exacerbate the heat, creating an urban heat island effect.

Providing adequate shade and protection for residents and visitors has become a critical priority for the city. To mitigate the impending summer heat, the city government plans to install an additional 322 shade canopies along streets for pedestrians waiting to cross.