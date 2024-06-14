Top factor for women when looking for dates? Survey says 'age'

A recent survey by a local matchmaking agency indicated that women in South Korea may be most concerned about age when looking for a prospective romantic partner.

NRise Inc., operator of matchmaking platform Wippy, conducted the survey of 400 women in May, asking them what they thought were important factors when looking at the profiles of prospective romantic partners.

About 59.2 percent of the respondents picked "age," followed by "distance between the person and me," at 57.8 percent. "Height" was a close third with 48.8 percent, followed by "job" at 26 percent and "hobby/interests" at 21 percent.

When asked to choose which factors were not important, 42 percent of the respondents picked "educational background" while 32.1 percent picked one's "MBTI," referring to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality test .

Sharing about one's MBTI type had been among the most popular fads in South Korea, particularly among younger generations. In Trend Monitor 2022, a market trend study conducted by Embrain, a survey of 1,000 adults showed that 75.2 percent of the respondents trusted their MBTI results.

But this May's NRise Inc. survey hints that not many women regard it as a critical factor when looking for a romantic partner.

The survey also asked, in addition to one's profile, what other kind of information respondents want to know about their potential partner. About 70.3 percent answered, "the kind of relationship they are looking for," as in, if the person is looking for a serious relationship or a casual one.