[Graphic News] Imports of leisure equipment up 2.5% through October

South Korea’s imports of camping and hiking equipment rose 2.5 percent on-year through October this year, data showed Wednesday, as more people enjoyed activities avoiding crowds amid the pandemic.

The combined imports of leisure equipment, including camping and hiking gear, came to $304 million in the January-October period, rising from $297 million posted a year earlier, data compiled by the Korea Customs Service showed.

It also marked a sharp rise from just $148 million posted for all of 2019.

By sector, imports of hiking shoes nearly doubled on-year to reach $30.8 million in the 10-month period. (Yonhap)