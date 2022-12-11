Yoon’s website expanded amid spat with reporters

The presidential office expanded the press section of its official website Sunday, the latest move by President Yoon Suk-yeol to directly address the public amid a spat over penalizing a major broadcaster for delivering “malicious” and “fake” news.

Late last month, Yoon’s office suspended daily media briefings, the hallmark of his “open presidency,” three days after an MBC reporter shouted a question to the president demanding he elaborate on “malicious” news. Yoon’s dismissal led to a quarrel between the journalist and Yoon’s senior secretary, who slammed the reporter for his “lack of courtesy.”

“The office had long planned the revision,” a senior official at Yoon’s office was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency, referring to the additional tabs on the website. “The point is for the public to see news right away.”

The official added it was unclear when the office would resume the daily briefing, saying all options are on the table, according to the report.