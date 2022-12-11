 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon’s website expanded amid spat with reporters

By Choi Si-young
Published : Dec 11, 2022 - 18:26       Updated : Dec 11, 2022 - 18:30
President Yoon Suk-yeol holds a weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Nov. 29, 2022. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol holds a weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Nov. 29, 2022. (Yonhap)

The presidential office expanded the press section of its official website Sunday, the latest move by President Yoon Suk-yeol to directly address the public amid a spat over penalizing a major broadcaster for delivering “malicious” and “fake” news.

Late last month, Yoon’s office suspended daily media briefings, the hallmark of his “open presidency,” three days after an MBC reporter shouted a question to the president demanding he elaborate on “malicious” news. Yoon’s dismissal led to a quarrel between the journalist and Yoon’s senior secretary, who slammed the reporter for his “lack of courtesy.”

“The office had long planned the revision,” a senior official at Yoon’s office was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency, referring to the additional tabs on the website. “The point is for the public to see news right away.”

The official added it was unclear when the office would resume the daily briefing, saying all options are on the table, according to the report.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114