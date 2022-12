Snowfall turned Hallasan on Jeju Island, the country’s tallest mountain, into a winter wonderland on Friday.

Mountain climbers can take in the breathtaking sight of snow-capped mountains, glimmering frost on trees, as well as beautiful views of the island and landscape.

Hallasan saw the first snow of the season on Wednesday, when a nationwide cold wave advisory was issued. With a cold spell gripping the nation, a mixture of snow and rain is expected this weekend as well.